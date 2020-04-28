VIRUS UPDATE: MURPHY PICKS ‘RESTART’ TEAM

Governor Phil Murphy unveiling his Restart and Recovery Commission Tuesday. (YouTube screengrab. Click to enlarge.)

[See UPDATE below]

By JOHN T. WARD

Governor Phil Murphy spent much of his daily briefing on the COVID-19 crisis Tuesday talking about ways to emerge from it and restart the New Jersey economy.

Still, he steered clear of setting dates, and appointed a 21-member commission to advise him on the matter.

At his daily briefing on the pandemic, Murphy reported another 402 deaths associated with COVID-19. As expected, the figure included an unspecified number of deaths that occurred over the weekend, and brought the state’s total to 6,442. According to the state health department’s COVID-19 online database, 3 more Monmouth County residents died from the disease, for a total of 305. Separately, the state reported 2 additional deaths at Hackensack Meridian at Red Bank nursing facility (formerly Chapin Hill, on Chapin Avenue), bringing the total to 8. At the same time, Monmouth County’s total number of patients testing positive for the illness rose by just 28, the smallest increase since mid-March. Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures: