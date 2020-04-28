LITTLE SILVER: RESPONDERS GET SPOTLIGHT

A Little Silver ambulance outside Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Little Silver plans to salute first-responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle next month with a townwide “Light the Night” celebration.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the borough’s all-volunteer fire department and first aid squad.

Scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, the plan calls for police, fire and EMS vehicles to traverse the 3.3-square mile borough as residents and businesses cheer them on.

At 8 p.m., the town’s fire siren will sound, signaling the community to “Light the Night” by switching on porch lights, lanterns, holiday lights or any other type of luminary.

The event will honor the Little Silver police and volunteer fire department and First Aid Squad; DPW and other borough employees; volunteers, doctors, nurses, teachers, restaurants, retail workers “and anyone who is keeping Little Silver moving forward during this crisis,” according to a press release.