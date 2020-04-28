LITTLE SILVER: RESPONDERS GET SPOTLIGHT
A Little Silver ambulance outside Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Little Silver plans to salute first-responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle next month with a townwide “Light the Night” celebration.
The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the borough’s all-volunteer fire department and first aid squad.
Scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, the plan calls for police, fire and EMS vehicles to traverse the 3.3-square mile borough as residents and businesses cheer them on.
At 8 p.m., the town’s fire siren will sound, signaling the community to “Light the Night” by switching on porch lights, lanterns, holiday lights or any other type of luminary.
The event will honor the Little Silver police and volunteer fire department and First Aid Squad; DPW and other borough employees; volunteers, doctors, nurses, teachers, restaurants, retail workers “and anyone who is keeping Little Silver moving forward during this crisis,” according to a press release.
“Little Silver Salutes” t-shirts are available for purchase to support the Little Silver Volunteer Fire Company #1. For every shirt sold, $10.50 will benefit the squad.
To order a t-shirt, go here or contact Kelly Boyer at 203-904-6368 or kellyannboyer@yahoo.com. The t-shirt store will close at midnight on Monday, May 4; shirts will be sent to customers via contactless delivery.
Residents are encouraged to post/tweet pictures in the t-shirt with the hashtag #LittleSilverSalutes.
In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled to Thursday, May 28.