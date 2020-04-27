RED BANK: MAN CHARGED IN BOTTLE-STAB

The stabbing of a man with a broken bottle led to the arrest of a Red Bank man Sunday, police Chief Darren McConnell tells redbankgreen.

According to McConnell, a verbal altercation between two acquaintances in a home on West Westside Avenue escalated Friday.

It ended with a 31-year-old borough man stabbed in the arm with a broken bottle, he said.

The victim was treated at Riverview Medical Center and released, McConnell said.

The time of the incident was unclear, though police believe it occurred early Friday morning. The victim flagged down a patrol car several hours later, McConnell said.

A follow-up investigation by Detective John Camarca and Sergeant Jorge Torres led to the arrest of Angel Monge, 44. He was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, McConnell said.