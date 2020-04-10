Packages full of Easter and Passover treats awaited customer pickup at the Red Bank Chocolate Shoppe on White Street Wednesday evening.

The holiday weekend will deliver a mixed bag, starting with gusty, cool conditions Friday and bringing warm sunshine Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday

Rain, mainly before 2pm. High near 69. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday Night

A chance of rain before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.