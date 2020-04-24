Two fisherman enjoyed some socially distant relaxation on the Navesink River off Grange Avenue in Fair Haven Thursday morning. One, at right, quickly returned a fish he’d caught to the water.

The weather outlook for the Greater Red Bank Green is favorable, if you like it wet. Expect rain Friday and Sunday, though we should catch some sun Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Showers, mainly before 5pm. High near 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then showers likely. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.