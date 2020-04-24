VIRUS UPDATE: CRISIS SHOWS MORE TAPERING

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli warned New Jersey residents that household cleaning products should not be “ingested or injected.” (April 20 pool photo by Kevin Sanders. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

While the deaths of 252 more New Jerseyans were added to the COVID-19 toll Friday, state officials pointed to what they saw as 10 days of encouraging data in the fight to tame the crisis.

“There’s no question things are getting better,” said Governor Phil Murphy, but “we’re not out of the woods yet.”

The state health department’s COVID-19 online database reported 5,617 state residents have now died since the first death, in Bergen County, on March 10. The largest one-day increase, of 379, was reported Tuesday.

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli cited a handful of metrics showing “significant” improvement over the last two weeks. They included new hospitalizations, down 17 percent; the number of patients in intensive care or critical care, down 6 percent; the number on ventilators, down nearly 13 percent; and the percentage of ICU patients on ventilator, down from a high of 99 percent on April 10 to 77 percent Friday.

Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures: