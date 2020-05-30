RED BANK: 5K CLASSIC RESCHEDULED

Red Bank Classic participants will have more time to train for the 5K, rescheduled for October 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (John Vitollo)

Organizers for the Red Bank Classic 5K have rescheduled the downtown community event due to uncertainty surrounding the continued impact of the coronarvirus pandemic.

The Broad St. Dash for kids 12 and under is a highlight of the Red Bank Classic Event. (John Vitollo)

The race has been moved from June 20 to October 10, affording runners more time to train for the scenic run through Red Bank.

“Not knowing how long the crisis might continue, we decided that postponing the Red Bank Classic is in everyone’s best interest,” said Angela Courtney, one of the founders of the charity race and owner of Sweetest Sin Boutique on White Street.

Race registrations have automatically been deferred to the new date. Runners who have a conflict can defer their registration to 2021, transfer their bib to another runner or convert their registration fee to a donation that will support race benefactors the Red Bank Family YMCA and Department of Parks and Recreation.

The event is organized and largely supported by the small business community in Red Bank, hit hard by the forced closure of non-essential businesses on March 16 and stay-at-home order by Governor Phil Murphy to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“After all that we’ve endured, the Red Bank community will be ready to come together and celebrate a day of good health on Oct. 10,” Courtney said.

Hosted by the Red Bank Business Alliance and Red Bank RiverCenter, the event brings together hundreds of runners and walkers of all ages and abilities – along with the greater community – for a day filled with fun and healthy activities, including a Fitness Festival in Marine Park overlooking the Navesink River.

Last year’s event drew more 1,500 runners and raised $20,000 to support free swim lessons for all Red Bank third graders at the Red Bank Y and a host of enriching afterschool programs offered by Red Bank Parks and Recreation.

Both the Y and Parks and Recreation have also been impacted by the health emergency and will greatly benefit from the race’s support for youth development programs aimed at improving the lives of children and adolescents in Red Bank.

Courtney said the race relies on donations and sponsorship from area businesses and organizations. The following sponsorship opportunities are available:

• Title – $10,000

• Presenting- $5,000

• Gold Level – $2,500

• Silver Level – $1,000

• Mile Marker – $500

• Downtown Pole Banner – $250

• Vendor Table at Fitness Fest – $150

Courtney said cash and in-kind donations are also welcomed.

As a result of the date change, race organizers are planning a Grand Prix with other local races to add a new element of competition.

The training program for the 5K has also been rescheduled. It was planned to begin in April at the Red Bank Y. It will now begin in August. The fee for the 8-week session is $120 and includes registration for the 5K. The program includes a Y membership during the duration of the program, training once a week and four whole body cryotherapy sessions at ChillRx Cryotherapy, Red Bank.

The 5K will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at Broad and Monmouth Streets. Runners will trek through downtown Red Bank and surrounding borough neighborhoods. The 5K is a USA Track and Field sanctioned race and certified course, as well as a USATF 2020 NJ Open Women’s Championship Race. The course is dog- and stroller-friendly.

Following the 5K run will be the Kids Broad Street Dash, open to children up to 12 years old. The kids run is $15 and includes a t-shirt and medal.

The 5K race fee is $30 and includes a t-shirt, medal, chip-timed results, refreshments for runners at the Fitness Fest in Marine Park and access to the After Party at Red Rock Tap + Grill. The first 1,000 runners to register and pick up their bib will receive a swag bag.

Cash prizes of $300, $200 and $100 will be awarded respectively to the top three female and top three male finishers. If either the top female or male finisher breaks the course record, they will receive an additional $200 award, sponsored by Split Second Racing. The course records are: Female – 18.38.1 and Male – 16.44.1.

Awards will be presented to the top three finishers 14 and under and in 5-year age groups starting at 15-19. Awards will also be presented to the top three teams and top four finishers on each team. Race participants are welcome to form teams with a minimum of four runners. Running teams will be scored based on the average of the top four runners on each team.

The general public is welcome to attend the Fitness Fest from 8-11 a.m. in Marine Park, featuring health and wellness activities and fitness demonstrations from area businesses, activities for the kids, music and more.

Event registration is available online at www.redbankclassic.com.

For more information on the race, sponsorships or volunteering, visit the race Web site or e-mail info@redbankclassic.com. For frequent updates, follow @RedBankClassic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

