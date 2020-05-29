VIRUS UPDATE: RED BANK CASES LEVELING

Governor Phil Murphy at his daily crisis briefing in Trenton Friday. (Pool photo by Thomas Costello for Gannett. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

For the second day in a row, Red Bank has seen no growth in the number of residents testing positive for COVID-19, Monmouth County officials reported Friday.

At the same time, a longterm care facility that has accounted for most of the borough’s deaths saw one more, the New Jersey Health Department reported.

• In its daily news release, Monmouth County reported 8,151 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, an increase of 48 from Thursday. Here’s the breakdown by town:

Aberdeen: 236

Allenhurst: 6

Allentown: 8

Asbury Park: 224

Atlantic Highlands: 33

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 33

Bradley Beach: 45

Brielle: 30

Colts Neck: 77

Deal: 30

Eatontown: 277

Englishtown: 42

Fair Haven: 25, unchanged

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 387

Freehold Township: 640

Hazlet: 287

Highlands: 31

Holmdel: 278

Howell: 620

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 179

Keyport: 97

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 37, unchanged

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 519

Manalapan: 459

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 456

Matawan: 196

Middletown: 682

Millstone Township: 83

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 58

Neptune Township: 532

Ocean: 315

Oceanport: 59

Red Bank: 211, unchanged

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 35

Sea Bright: 10

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 51

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 16

Spring Lake Heights: 21

Tinton Falls: 200

Union Beach: 44

Upper Freehold: 57

Wall: 332

West Long Branch: 64

Unknown: 3

Red Bank has now had two consecutive days without an increase in its caseload, a situation not seen since Monmouth County began issuing daily case updates on March 30.

• The state reported the 14th resident death at the Hackensack Meridian Health facility on Chapin Avenue in Red Bank.

The borough’s only other such facility, the Atrium at Navesink Harbor, has had one death in its longterm care arm, according to the report.

As of Tuesday, county officials had reported one borough death not associated with either of those facilities, out of 15. An update was not available Friday afternoon.

• The state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 9 more fatalities in Monmouth County, for a total of 587 in the pandemic.

Three additional resident deaths in the county’s longterm care facilities were recorded, a toll that now stands at 425.

• Here are the latest statewide figures:

Deaths since March 10: 11,531, up 131 from Thursday’s report

Positive tests: 158,844, up 1,029

Patients in hospitals: 2,707, down 90

Patients in intensive/critical care: 720, down 20

Patients on ventilators: 544, down 20

Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 231, down 56

Patients admitted to hospitals in preceding 24 hours: 183, down 182

• At his daily briefing on the crisis, Governor Phil Murphy announced a resumption of racing at the state’s horse tracks, though spectators remain banned.

• He also said he expects to raise the limits on indoor gatherings “in a way that will allow for greater indoor religious services” effective the weekend of June 12, he said.

• He also announced a $100 million short-term rental assistance program to help low- and moderate-income households that suffer a “substantial reduction” in income as a result of the pandemic.