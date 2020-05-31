RED BANK: POLICE-COMMUNITY FORUM SLATED

A Red Bank police officer speaking with a motorist during a stop on Leighton Avenue in 2015. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

With cities across America erupting in violence in recent days over police abuses, Red Bank’s police department plans to hold an online forum on community relations Thursday.

Here’s the announcement of the event, posted on the borough website Sunday morning:

The Borough of Red Bank is hosting an electronic community forum on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. for all Red Bank residents. Mayor Pat Menna and Councilwoman Kate Triggiano will be joined by Police Chief Darren McConnell to discuss the efforts of our Police Department to ensure public safety through a collaborative approach with the community. The forum will specifically focus on concerns and issues as they relate to recent national events. At the conclusion of the presentation, there will be an opportunity for questions and answers.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are restrictions on public gatherings that impact the ability of the Borough of Red Bank to host meetings and presentations at the municipal building. Therefore, this presentation will be conducted using the Zoom conference platform. Interested residents may participate on Zoom with either video/audio or audio only utilizing an internet-accessible device or by telephone. Registration is required. Questions may also be submitted in advance. [Click here to register.] Please enter a valid e-mail address – meeting participation information & password will be sent to this address on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020.

[Clarification: the original version of the borough’s post referred to “interested business owners” rather than “residents.”]