The crime and arrest reports below for the months of March and April, 2020, were provided by the Red Bank Police Department. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: Two cell phones were reported to be stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the area of Boat Club Dr. on 03/05/2020. The cell phones are described as an Apple I Phone 11 valued at approximately $1000.00 and an Apple I Phone 6 plus valued at approximately $600.00. Lt. Robert Kennedy.

Theft: On 03/12/2020 in the area of W Front St, the victim reported the rear license plate was stolen from the vehicle. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Criminal Mischief: On March 17, 2020 a vehicle parked in the area of Harding Rd was reported to have two tires slashed. The estimated value of the tires is $300.00 each. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Theft: A delivered Amazon package containing 3 masks were reported stolen from the front porch of a residence in the area of McLaren Street on 03/21/2020. The masks are valued at $90.00. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Criminal Mischief: A window pane was reported to be shattered in the area of Monmouth St. on 04/02/2020. The damage is estimated to be $500.00. Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Criminal Mischief: A dead bolt lock on a rear door of a business in the area of E. Front St on 04/03/2020 was reported to be tampered with. No other damages reported. Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Theft: On 04/18/2020 $50.00 worth of mixed change and a gold PBA card were reported stolen from a vehicle in the area of Bridge Ave. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: A blue GT Mountain style bicycle was reported stolen from a driveway of a residence in the area of Bridge Ave on 04/22/2020. The bike is valued at $800.00. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Theft: A parked vehicle in the area of Brown Pl was reported to be broken into on 04/23/2020. Several miscellaneous things were missing including the owner’s manual to the vehicle. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Theft: On 04/23/2020 in the area of Ambassador Dr. a vehicle was reported to be broken into. A black Velcro wallet valued at $20.00 containing several credit cards was taken. Ptl. Johnathan Quispe.

ARRESTS

Christian Castillo-Angulo, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/03/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Simple Assault and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Jesse Mann, age 56 of Oklahoma City, Ok was arrested on 03/04/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Gary Watson.

Miguel Rivas-Beltran, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/06/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Theodore Knowles, age 33 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 03/06/2020 in the area of Maple Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Dorothy Duncan, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/07/2020 in the area of Spring St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Najahee Tyler, age 25 of Asbury Park was arrested on 03/07/2020 in the area of Broad St for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

James Siegel, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/10/2020 in the area of Washington St for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Jason Sweeting, age 33 of Eatontown was arrested on 03/11/2020 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court by Sleo Andrew Todd.

Marshall Moreira, age 26 of Hillside was arrested on 03/12/2020 in the area of W. Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Saul Espinoza, age 32 of Elizabeth was arrested on 03/13/2020 in the area of Bank St for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Quaniece Stevens, age 22 of Neptune was arrested on 03/14/2020 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo James Courtney.

Antonio Rodriguez-Hernandez age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/14/2020 in the area of Leighton Ave for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Najahee Tyler, age 24 of Asbury Park was arrested on 03/15/2020 in the area of Linden Pl for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Brendan Bauman, age 22 of West Long Branch was arrested on 03/15/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jessica Swartz, age 36 of Keansburg was arrested on 03/24/2020 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Hugo Castro-Perez, age 24 of Eatontown was arrested on 03/31/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Lt. Errico Vescio.

Darnell Isaac, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/03/2020 in the area of Herbert St for Contempt of Court, Harassment and Simple Assault by Ptl. George Travostino.

Jason Sweeting, age 33 of Eatontown was arrested on 04/08/2020 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing the Administration of Law, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia and Aggravated Assault with bodily fluids by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Matthew Loughlin, age 52 of Middletown was arrested on 04/23/2020 in the area of Coopers Bridge for DWI by Ptl. George Travostino.

Jose Orzuna-Hernandez, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/26/2020 in the area of E. Bergen Pl for DWI by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Angel Monge, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/26/2020 in the area of Monmouth St for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon with Unlawful Purpose by Det. John Camarca.

Pablo Sanchez-Gonzalez, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/27/2020 in the area of Hudson Ave for Harassment and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Trinidad Mendez-Romero, age 29 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 04/29/2020 in the area of W Sunset Ave for DWI and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.