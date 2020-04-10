RED BANK: MAN CHARGED WITH COP ASSAULT

A Red Bank police officer was slightly injured during the arrest of an Eatontown man who tried to spit on cops Wednesday, Chief Darren McConnell tells redbankgreen.

Responding to a call about a man creating a disturbance at Riverview Plaza, outside Riverview Medical Center, police found 33-year-old Jason Sweeting in the roadway at about 4:45 p.m., McConnell said.

Sweeting was causing a disturbance and uncooperative with police requests, McConnell said. When officers attempted to take him into custody, he “became physically combative and attempted to spit on the arresting officers,” he said.

Unlike other incidents called out recently by New Jersey law enforcement officials during the COVID-19 crisis, Sweeting did not claim to have the virus, McConnell said. “He just tried to spit on them,” he said.

One officer suffered a minor injury during the arrest, McConnell said.

Police charged Sweeting with obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault by throwing bodily fluids on a police officer and possession of marijuana. He was subsequently released from custody.