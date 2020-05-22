Under a spray of water to keep dust down, demolition work on several buildings at the corner of East Front Street and Spring Street in Red Bank began Thursday.

What’s Going On Here? Read on.

A rendering of the new building as proposed in March, 2019. (Photos by John T. Ward; rendering by Bob Van Remoortel. Click to enlarge.)

The corner, occupied until Thursday by three vacant homes and a one-story stucco structure that’s been a gas station and home to a lawn-sprinkler installer, is slated to become home to a 27,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building.

RB River Properties LLC, owned by Rumson resident Geoff Pierini, won endorsement for a modified design from the borough’s Historic Preservation Commission in January, 2019, after the original proposal was deemed too modern for the Washington Street Historic District in which it will sit.

Three months later, the planning board granted final approval to the project, which will include a first for Red Bank: a valet-operated parking system that can store up to 92 cars in underground racks.

Pierini could not be reached for comment Thursday on an estimated completion date.

The work began just days after Governor Phil Murphy lifted a ban on non-essential construction work. The ban, imposed in April, was one of a series executive orders issued to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.