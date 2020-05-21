VIRUS UPDATE: RED BANK CASE TOTAL RISES

Red Bank’s confirmed case total continues to rise while Fair Haven’s and Little Silver’s have remained relatively stable. (Monmouth County data. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank saw a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in data reported by Monmouth County officials Thursday.

The borough’s case total in the pandemic now stands at 194, an increase of 13 from Wednesday, the county freeholders reported.

On its COVID-19 dashboard, the New Jersey Health Department reported 10,843 lab-confirmed deaths statewide in the pandemic, an increase of 96 from Wednesday.

The victims include 537 Monmouth County residents, an increase of 6.

Here are the latest statewide pandemic figures, according to the state Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard:

Deaths since March 10: 10,843 up 96 from Wednesday’s report

Positive tests: 151,472, up 1,073

Patients in hospitals: 3,208, down 297

Patients in intensive/critical care: 896, down 73

Patients on ventilators: 700, down 50

Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 286, up 4

• Here is state-reported data on cases and deaths of residents and staff members at Monmouth County longterm care facilities:

51 facilities with outbreaks

1470 resident cases

599 staff cases

392 resident deaths

4 staff deaths

• State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli reported that New Jersey now has had 19 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, up 4 from Wednesday, with patients ranging in age from 1 to 18 years old.

Fourteen of the patients have tested positive for COVID-19; 6 remain hospitalized; and none have died, she said.

• Monmouth County’s government reported 7,597 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, 70 more than Tuesday. Here are the cumulative case totals by town: