RED BANK: BIRD DELIVERY, ON THE CHEEP

Red Bank animal control officer Henry Perez and FedEx driver Vinnie Losapio went looking for a sparrow that flew into Losapio’s truck and up under the dashboard Thursday morning.

Losapio said the bird flew in through an open door of the truck while he was making a delivery, and while he could hear it chirping, he couldn’t find the animal.

After about 20 minutes, he met up with Perez in the Welsh Farms parking long on East Front Street for help in the hunt. By then, though, his avian passenger had apparently flown off, without leaving a forwarding address. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)