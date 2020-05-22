LITTLE SILVER: FIRST RESPONDERS CHEERED

Little Silver made some big metallic noise for emergency personnel on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday evening. With horns blaring, a parade of police, fire and first aid vehicles traveled borough streets for a townwide “Light the Night” celebration.

Residents cheered, banged on pots and pans and set off a few firecrackers for the passing display.

The event doubled as a fundraiser for the all-volunteer fire department and first aid squads via t-shirt sales.