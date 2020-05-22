RED BANK: MORE EATERIES BACK FOR TAKEOUT

Ginny and Bob Koehler have reopened the Inbetween Café in Red Bank for takeout breakfast and lunch.

The English Plaza eatery is among a recent wave of borough restaurants stirring back to life, while many others have continued to serve hungry, stuck-at-home area residents and first responders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinson Ale House reopened earlier this month. Other recent re-additions to the dining scene include Boondocks Fishery, Ce La Vi, La Pastaria, Semolina, Toki Japanese Cuisine, Toss’d and the Greek Spot.

For a complete list of takeout restaurants in town, along with quick ordering links, visit Red Bank Take Out, compiled by borough resident and foodie Scott Broschart.

Downtown restaurants, as well as retail shops that have reopened for curbside business, now share clusters of free, quick-pickup parking spaces near their entrances. Click the map above right for locations. A scalable version is available here.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)