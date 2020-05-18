VIRUS UPDATE: MONMOUTH DEATHS TOP 500
By JOHN T. WARD
More than 500 Monmouth County residents have now died in the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Phil Murphy’s administration reported Sunday.
Three-hundred-seventy-two, or 73 percent, of the county’s 508 victims were residents or staff members at longterm care facilities, according to the New Jersey Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Statewide, the pandemic has killed or hastened the deaths of 10,356 residents, slightly more than half of them associated with longterm care facilities, the state reported.
As reported Friday by redbankgreen, 16 Red Bank residents have died from the disease, most or all of them associated with congregate living facilities.
Monmouth County reported 7,339 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, an increase of 93 from Friday. Here’s the cumulative case totals by town:
- Aberdeen: 219
- Allenhurst: 5
- Allentown: 7
- Asbury Park: 189
- Atlantic Highlands: 31
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 31
- Bradley Beach: 42
- Brielle: 27
- Colts Neck: 75
- Deal: 24
- Eatontown: 253
- Englishtown: 36
- Fair Haven: 24, up 1 from Friday
- Farmingdale: 11
- Freehold Borough: 364
- Freehold Township: 608
- Hazlet: 265
- Highlands: 26
- Holmdel: 230
- Howell: 582
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 168
- Keyport: 86
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 34, unchanged
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 440
- Manalapan: 437
- Manasquan: 31
- Marlboro: 423
- Matawan: 172
- Middletown: 609
- Millstone Township: 80
- Monmouth Beach: 19
- Neptune City: 54
- Neptune Township: 441
- Ocean: 272
- Oceanport: 58
- Red Bank: 179, up 6 from Friday
- Roosevelt: 6
- Rumson: 32
- Sea Bright: 10
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 49
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 13
- Spring Lake Heights: 18
- Tinton Falls: 176
- Union Beach: 40
- Upper Freehold: 49
- Wall: 308
- West Long Branch: 59
- Unknown: 2
Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures, according to the state Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard:
Deaths since March 10: 10,356, up 218 from Friday’s report
Positive tests: 143,905, up 2,429
Patients in hospitals: 3,411, down 412
Patients in intensive/critical care: 1,030 down 97
Patients on ventilators: 819, down 46
Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 333, down 924