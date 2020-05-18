VIRUS UPDATE: MONMOUTH DEATHS TOP 500

By JOHN T. WARD

More than 500 Monmouth County residents have now died in the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Phil Murphy’s administration reported Sunday.

Three-hundred-seventy-two, or 73 percent, of the county’s 508 victims were residents or staff members at longterm care facilities, according to the New Jersey Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Statewide, the pandemic has killed or hastened the deaths of 10,356 residents, slightly more than half of them associated with longterm care facilities, the state reported.

As reported Friday by redbankgreen, 16 Red Bank residents have died from the disease, most or all of them associated with congregate living facilities.

Monmouth County reported 7,339 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, an increase of 93 from Friday. Here’s the cumulative case totals by town:

Aberdeen: 219

Allenhurst: 5

Allentown: 7

Asbury Park: 189

Atlantic Highlands: 31

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 31

Bradley Beach: 42

Brielle: 27

Colts Neck: 75

Deal: 24

Eatontown: 253

Englishtown: 36

Fair Haven: 24, up 1 from Friday

Farmingdale: 11

Freehold Borough: 364

Freehold Township: 608

Hazlet: 265

Highlands: 26

Holmdel: 230

Howell: 582

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 168

Keyport: 86

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 34, unchanged

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 440

Manalapan: 437

Manasquan: 31

Marlboro: 423

Matawan: 172

Middletown: 609

Millstone Township: 80

Monmouth Beach: 19

Neptune City: 54

Neptune Township: 441

Ocean: 272

Oceanport: 58

Red Bank: 179, up 6 from Friday

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 32

Sea Bright: 10

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 49

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 13

Spring Lake Heights: 18

Tinton Falls: 176

Union Beach: 40

Upper Freehold: 49

Wall: 308

West Long Branch: 59

Unknown: 2

Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures, according to the state Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard:

Deaths since March 10: 10,356, up 218 from Friday’s report

Positive tests: 143,905, up 2,429

Patients in hospitals: 3,411, down 412

Patients in intensive/critical care: 1,030 down 97

Patients on ventilators: 819, down 46

Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 333, down 924