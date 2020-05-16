LITTLE SILVER: RBR ROOF FIRE EXTINGUISHED

little silver red bank regional fire 051620 1Little Silver volunteer firefighters quickly extinguished a fire on the roof of Red Bank Regional High School late Saturday afternoon.

little silver red bank regional fire 051620 1

An official account of the fire was not immediately available. The fire appeared to be limited to a small area against a parapet on the building’s south side, where roofers have been working recently. The sprawling structure is getting a new roof as part of a $17.3 million makeover approved by district voters in 2018.

Red Bank volunteer firefighters were called in for mutual aid at 5:40 p.m., and crews began leaving the scene 20 minutes later.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Posted on May 16, 2020 at 6:45 pm, filed under Education, Featured, Fire, LITTLE SILVER, RED BANK, Schools, SHREWSBURY and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.