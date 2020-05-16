LITTLE SILVER: RBR ROOF FIRE EXTINGUISHED

Little Silver volunteer firefighters quickly extinguished a fire on the roof of Red Bank Regional High School late Saturday afternoon.

An official account of the fire was not immediately available. The fire appeared to be limited to a small area against a parapet on the building’s south side, where roofers have been working recently. The sprawling structure is getting a new roof as part of a $17.3 million makeover approved by district voters in 2018.

Red Bank volunteer firefighters were called in for mutual aid at 5:40 p.m., and crews began leaving the scene 20 minutes later.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)