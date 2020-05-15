RED BANK: STEWARTS DONATE YEAR’S HARVEST

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Comedian Jon Stewart and wife Tracey Stewart have donated this year’s harvest from their Colts Neck farm to Red Bank’s Lunch Break to help the nonprofit meet the rising demand for food assistance in COVID-19 crisis. (Video and photo courtesy of Lunch Break. Click to enlarge.)

The Stewarts delivering some of their farm’s first harvest. (Photo courtesy of Lunch Break. Click to enlarge.)

Here’s a press release issued by Lunch Break:

The fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic has sent record numbers of people to local food banks. In their ongoing partnership with Lunch Break, Hockhockson Farm Foundation is using their 11 acres of growing fields to grow as much food as possible, with as few people as possible to feed as many people as possible. Hockhockson Farm Foundation will donate everything they grow this season directly to Lunch Break with plans to do even more next season.

Hockhockson Farm Foundation recently announced their newest endeavor on social media, The Fields at Hockhockson Farm, and it couldn’t have come at a more crucial time.

“One of the most important things we can do to boost our immune systems is to eat a healthy diet with fresh fruits and vegetables daily. We want to help bring this to as many people as we can as it is possibly needed now more than ever.” said Tracey Stewart, founder and president of Hockhockson Farm Foundation.

The three tenets of The Fields at Hockhockson Farm are nourish our community by providing local, healthy produce to those in need, educate people to the benefits of practicing kindness to animals, the earth, and one’s health through promotion of a whole food, plant-based diet, and inspire a sense of community through shared farming and a spirit of giving back.

“We are grateful to Tracey and Jon Stewart and the Hockhockson Farm Foundation for sharing their first harvest with Lunch Break families. We are thrilled to be among the recipients of the Hockhockson Farm Foundation’s generosity. The foundation’s values are very much in line with ours: nutrition and education, preservation of our natural resources, caring for nature and the well-being of our community,” said Executive Director Gwendolyn O. Love.

Clients of Lunch Break have also been sharing their appreciation for Lunch Break’s unwavering commitment to serve the community during this trying time. C.R. writes, “I am blessed because of your organization’s help. I am a single mother with health issues, which led me to have temporary disability. I have a 12-year-old son with type 1 diabetes, who is insulin-dependent. If it wasn’t for your resources and food pantry, I wouldn’t know what to do. Thank you so much for your help.”

Lunch Break is committed to not missing a meal throughout the Covid-19 crisis and Hockhockson Farm Foundation is hoping to make that promise a little bit easier. You too can help by donating directly to Lunch Break. Any amount you can donate will make a difference. With their buying power, Lunch Break is able to stretch a dollar and increase the impact of your donation.

You can donate online or send a check to Lunch Break, PO Box 2215, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

The Stewarts own two homes in Red Bank.