RED BANK: 16 COVID-19 DEATHS REPORTED

In a periodic update on the impact of the pandemic posted on the town’s website late Friday afternoon, the borough government said the “total number of COVID-19 deaths to date among Red Bank residents is 16.”

The posting offered no insight into whether the deaths were the same as the 16 associated by state health officials with two care facilities in the borough, or in addition to them.

Borough Business Administrator Ziad Shehady told redbankgreen that based on data obtained from the borough health officer David Henry, of the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission, it appeared that all 16 deaths were associated with the two care facilities in town: Hackensack Meridian Health (formerly known as Chapin Hill Nursing Home) on Chapin Avenue; and the Atrium at Navesink Harbor on Riverside Avenue.

Shehady, however, said he could not say with certainty, and forwarded a redbankgreen inquiry to Henry, who did not immediately respond.

Meantime, a report on COVID-19 cases and fatalities at longterm care facilities by the New Jersey Health Department was updated Friday to indicate 12 deaths at the Hackensack Meridian site, up 1 from Thursday.

As of Friday, the state was reporting no deaths at the Atrium.

The state had previously attributed 4 deaths to the Atrium. But as reported by redbankgreen Monday, those fatalities occurred in the Atrium’s independent living operation, and were removed from the database as a result, according to a spokeswoman for facility owner Springpoint Senior Living.

Residents and staff at the 180-bed Hackensack Meridian facility had 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the state reported, and the Atrium had another 9.

Together, they accounting for 44 percent of the borough’s cumulative case total of 173 confirmed infections since the pandemic began, an increase of 3 case from Thursday.