VIRUS UPDATE: NO CLARITY ON GRADUATIONS

By JOHN T. WARD

Governor Phil Murphy is still trying to “figure out” how to hold safe graduation ceremonies under the lingering threat of a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, he said Tuesday.

• At his daily briefing on the pandemic, a reporter asked Murphy why graduation ceremonies couldn’t be permitted with attendees staying six feet apart, under the watch of police, much as visitors are allowed on beaches and boardwalks.

To parents and seniors who have asked him if there’s any hope of such ceremonies in the foreseeable future, Murphy said: “They do have a right to have hope, but I would add to that, ‘bear with us: we’re trying to figure that one out, and I hope sooner than later.”

• State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli reported that New Jersey now has had 12 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a dangerous ailment, with 9 of the patients having confirmed COVID-19. They range in age from 3 to 18 years old, she said.

Three of the victims remain hospitalized, and no deaths from the condition have been reported, she said.

• Statewide, the pandemic has killed or played a role in the deaths of 10,586 residents, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, an increase of 151 from Monday’s report.

The latest figures include 12 more Monmouth County deaths, for a total of 520.

• For the first time, the state reported data regarding longterm care facility staff and patients cases and fatalities.

In Monmouth county, which has had 51 facilities with outbreaks, residents accounted for 1,390 cases and 382 deaths; staff accounted for 586 cases and 4 deaths, the state reported.

Specific locations were not disclosed.

Statewide, there have been 19,454 resident cases at care facilities, and 5,368 resident deaths. Staffer accounted for 8,858 cases and 98 deaths, the report said.

• Monmouth County’s government reported 7,527 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 79 from Monday. Here are the cumulative case totals by town:

Aberdeen: 225 Allenhurst: 5 Allentown: 7 Asbury Park: 195 Atlantic Highlands: 31 Avon-by-the-Sea: 13 Belmar: 32 Bradley Beach: 42 Brielle: 27 Colts Neck: 74 Deal: 24 Eatontown: 261 Englishtown: 39 Fair Haven: 24, unchanged from Monday Farmingdale: 12 Freehold Borough: 368 Freehold Township: 612 Hazlet: 272 Highlands: 27 Holmdel: 231 Howell: 588 Interlaken: 4 Keansburg: 164 Keyport: 89 Lake Como: 15 Little Silver: 34, unchanged Loch Arbour: 1 Long Branch: 472 Manalapan: 442 Manasquan: 30 Marlboro: 432 Matawan: 173 Middletown: 619 Millstone Township: 82 Monmouth Beach: 19 Neptune City: 54 Neptune Township: 449 Ocean: 287 Oceanport: 59 Red Bank: 183, up 1 Roosevelt: 6 Rumson: 33 Sea Bright: 10 Sea Girt: 14 Shrewsbury Borough: 50 Shrewsbury Township: 9 Spring Lake: 12 Spring Lake Heights: 20 Tinton Falls: 185 Union Beach: 41 Upper Freehold: 51 Wall: 320 West Long Branch: 59



• Here are the latest statewide COVID-19 figures, according to the state Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard:

Deaths since March 10: 10,586, up 151 from Monday’s report

Positive tests: 149,013. up ,1,504

Patients in hospitals: 3,481, down 28

Patients in intensive/critical care: 977, down 76

Patients on ventilators: 789, down 30

Patients discharged in preceding 24 hours: 161, down 29