<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Though the outlook for performances remains hazy in the lingering pandemic, members of the Pipes and Drums of the Atlantic Watch met under foggy conditions in the parking lot of the Red Bank Middle School to rehearse Thursday evening, generating a sound that cut through the mist.

The Greater Green heads into the weekend with a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. And for the rest of the weekend – which includes the official start of summer, at 5:44 p.m. Saturday – expect a spotty mix of partial sunshine and threats of thunderstorms.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Video by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Areas of dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

