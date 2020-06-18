RED BANK: DREAMER ‘THRILLED’ BY RULING

Itzel Perez Hernandez, seen at right above last November with fellow Red Bank ‘Dreamers’ Cristian Aparicio and Deysi Avila, said she is “thrilled” by the United States Supreme Court’s decision Thursday thwarting the Trump Administration’s efforts to to rescind protections for young immigrants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA.

“It was was clear from the very beginning that the administration ended the program in an arbitrary and capricious manner,” Perez Hernandez told redbankgreen by email.

The 5-4 decision, written by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and joined by the court’s four liberals, means that “many more undocumented youth in our area who were simply too young or did not have the resources to apply” for protection against deportation can now do so, she said.

Aparicio, Avila and Perez Hernandez were among three dozen local Dreamers who traveled to Washington, DC last November to march for social justice when SCOTUS heard oral arguments in the case.

Perez Hernandez, who works as an organizer for the American Friends Service Committee, said the nonprofit plans to host a Facebook live discussion of the decision and its impact on Monday at 4 p.m.