The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another downtown Red Bank business.

Anthony Campitello, seen above with daughters Cristina, left, and Angie, has shut down Alfonso’s Pastry Shoppe on Broad Street after only 17 months of operation.

“It was a good year, but we couldn’t sustain the strict requirements on our business imposed on us,” Campitello posted on the shop’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

Based in Staten Island, Alfonso’s opened at 86 Broad in January, 2019, taking over a space that had been vacated by TV ‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro’s Carlo’s Bake Shop, which had a five-year run.

See redbankgreen’s Retail Churn report of June 8 to see which other businesses have closed in the pandemic.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

