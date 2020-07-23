VIRUS UPDATE: MONMOUTH TOPS 10K CASES
Case growth in Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver. (Monmouth County data. Click to enlarge.)
By JOHN T. WARD
Monmouth County has now surpassed 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the freeholder board announced Thursday.
But four months into the pandemic, the county’s caseload and fatalities have slowed dramatically from the worst of the crisis in early April.
A seven-day average shows Red Bank adding about one new confirmed case a day recently. (Monmouth County data. Click to enlarge.)
• The freeholders announced that the confirmed case total stood at 10,008 Thursday, a one-day increase of 37, with 751 fatalities associated with the virus, up 1 from Wednesday.
• Though the figures do not reflect deaths on the date of occurrence, reports of which may be delayed by weeks, only two of Monmouth’s daily updates in the past month have reported 5 or more fatalities.
By contrast, daily reports of 10 or more deaths were routine in late March and early April.
• As of Thursday, 277 cases among Red Bank residents had been recorded, according to county data.
The seven-day average of new cases in the borough has inched back up to 1 in recent days, after two weeks below that level.
• On Thursday, Fair Haven police Chief Joe McGovern reported 5 “active” cases in the borough, out of 38 reported over the past 19 weeks. Comparable figures have not been reported by Little Silver and Red Bank.
• Here are the cumulative Monmouth County totals by town:
- Aberdeen: 259
- Allenhurst: 11
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 331
- Atlantic Highlands: 39
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 17
- Belmar: 54
- Bradley Beach: 66
- Brielle: 71
- Colts Neck: 95
- Deal: 41
- Eatontown: 325
- Englishtown: 50
- Fair Haven: 38
- Farmingdale: 16
- Freehold Borough: 439
- Freehold Township: 731
- Hazlet: 352
- Highlands: 39
- Holmdel: 321
- Howell: 742
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 213
- Keyport: 112
- Lake Como: 18
- Little Silver: 43
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 639
- Manalapan: 527
- Manasquan: 62
- Marlboro: 536
- Matawan: 220
- Middletown: 824
- Millstone Township: 92
- Monmouth Beach: 27
- Neptune City: 70
- Neptune Township: 638
- Ocean: 397
- Oceanport: 68
- Red Bank: 279
- Roosevelt: 8
- Rumson: 61
- Sea Bright: 13
- Sea Girt: 30
- Shrewsbury Borough: 67
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 33
- Spring Lake Heights: 48
- Tinton Falls: 249
- Union Beach: 47
- Upper Freehold: 65
- Wall: 467
- West Long Branch: 83
- Unknown: 9
• Statewide, the confirmed death toll stood at 13,810 Thursday, plus 1,910 classified as “probable,” according to the state Health Department’s online database.
The confirmed number of state residents who have tested positive since the crisis began rose by 242 from Wednesday, to 177,887.