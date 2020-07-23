RED BANK: 26 WEST WINS STREET SETUP OK

Without discussion, the Red Bank council authorized a restaurant’s closing of a public street for seating of diners Wednesday night.

The approval allows 26 West on the Navesink to resume its short-lived table setup on Boat Club Court, a steep, narrow lane that connects West Front Street with Union Street.

The approval covers the portion south of Ice Boat Lane, and is effective Mondays through Saturdays from 3 to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 9 p.m.

Ten days ago, Mayor Pasquale Menna criticized the restaurant’s street setup, complete with faux grass and a picket fence, as “unilateral,” “not authorized” and “dangerous.” Borough officials ordered the setup removed.

Restaurant manager Mikaela Milano, however, said a pending application had been given informal approval by a borough employee she did not identify.

In an effort help restaurants offset the loss of indoor seating under COVID-19 restrictions, the borough has closed off a stretch of Broad Street for “Broadwalk,” installed curbside parklets and “streateries,” and made other accommodations.

Separately, officials made no mention of a proposed ordinance, tabled last month, that would turn Boat Club Court into a partial one-way.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)