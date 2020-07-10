RED BANK: PARKLET EFFORT BEGINS

Public works employees installed concrete barricades around several parking spaces on Broad Street in downtown Red Bank Thursday afternoon.

What’s Going On Here?

The resulting enclosure created the district’s first ‘parklet,’ this one outside Bombay River and Tacoholics restaurants.

As reported by redbankgreen Thursday, the parklets are intended to provide in-street dining space for restaurants located outside the three-week-old Broad Street plaza as they struggle to recover from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to members of the borough Reopening Task Force.

Additional parklets are planned outside Jamian’s Food and Drink and its next-door neighbor, Red Tank Brewing, on Monmouth Street; Ce La Vi, also on Monmouth; and Semolina, on White Street. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)