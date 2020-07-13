LITTLE SILVER: NEW RBR GRADUATE DIES

Less than a month after his graduation, a member of Red Bank Regional High’s class of 2020 has died.

Edgar Lino died Saturday after an unspecified “unfortunate event” on Friday, according to a posting on Go Fund Me, where an effort to raise funeral expenses is underway.

As of early Monday, the effort had raised more than $8,000 toward its goal of $12,000.

Edgar participated in RBR’s “virtual commencement,” held June 17, in which this year’s graduates took their turns wearing their caps and gowns in front of a video camera.

No further information about Edgar and his death were immediately available Sunday.