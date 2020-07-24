A week that began with intense heat brought brief but ferocious rainstorms to the Greater Red Bank Green Thursday night and early Friday.

High winds tore down trees and limbs that knocked out power to hundreds of JCP&L customers. Above, a tree lay toppled in a yard on Seven Bridges Road in Little Silver, where the road was closed between Rumson and Kings roads.

Scattered thunderstorms could drop another quarter-inch or more heavy rain Friday, when temperatures top out in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

But Saturday and Sunday will bring lots of sunshine. Check out the extended forecast below. (redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 82. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.