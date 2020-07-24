RED BANK: MAN CHARGED IN STATUE TOPPLING

Surveillance video shows the suspect knocking the statue over. (Video provided by Red Bank police. Click to enlarge.)

Red Bank police have charged a skateboard-riding Fair Haven man for an act of vandalism against church statuary that was caught on video last month.

A statue depicting the Holy Family at the rear of St. James Church on Broad Street was knocked down at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, resulting in damage valued at $6,000, according to Chief Darren McConnell.

Video of the incident shows a skateboarder crossing the parking lot behind the church and Red Bank Catholic High. He stops at the statue, gives it a shove to knock it over, and then gets back on his board to skate off.

An investigation by Detective James DePonte, with an assist from Rumson police, led to Stephen Grosso, 30, of Fair Haven.

He was charged via mail summons with criminal mischief, McConnell said. The case is potentially indictable offense based on the value of the damage, he said.

If you value the kind of news coverage redbankgreen delivers, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.