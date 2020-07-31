The optimism touted on a sign outside a house on Branch Avenue in Little Silver may come in handy this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the Greater Red Bank Green may see some showers and thunderstorms Friday and Sunday. But Saturday is forecast to be mostly sunny.

Here’s the extended outlook.

Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. High near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

