Tropical Storm Isaias could bring heavy rain and dangerous winds to the Greater Red Bank Green Tuesday, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

Tracking north along the Atlantic coast early Monday, the storm was expected to bring flash flooding, rip currents and possible wind gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour, the agency said in a tropical storm warning update early Monday.

Meantime, sunshine is expected in the region Monday. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.