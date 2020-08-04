With about a quarter-inch of rain falling, the Greater Red Bank Green saw only a hint of Tropical Storm Isaias Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. Few JCP&L customers were without power Tuesday morning.

The region may be further spared the drenching worst of the storm Tuesday, according to NWS forecasts, though dangerous winds are still expected.

Hours before the storm made landfall in North Carolina overnight, it regained hurricane strength, with sustained winds of 75 miles per hour. As it tracks north along the Atlantic coast Tuesday, “the main threats” to New Jersey are three-to-six inches of rain, resulting in widespread flash flooding, and wind gusts of 65 to 75 mph, the NWS forecast.

But as the above graphic shows, the threat lies mainly west of the New Jersey Turnpike. The Greater Red Bank Green is expected to see about an inch of rain, according to the the NWS forecast.

Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in New Jersey that became effective Tuesday at 5 a.m. Though mandatory travel restrictions were not imposed, Murphy asked motorists to stay off the roads unless necessary.

Here’s the extended forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green:

Tuesday

Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.