With Tropical Storm Isais moving north through New Jersey, a man on a scooter got caught in a downpour on White Street in downtown Red Bank Tuesday morning .

Amid a growing number of power outages, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for 13 of the state’s counties, including Monmouth.

• The tornado watch was in effect through 4 p.m., the NWS said.

• JCP&L’s outage map (above) showed a rapidly growing number of power disruptions. Nearly 19 percent of the utility’s 291,000 customers in Monmouth County were without power as of 12:10 p.m., the company reported.

• Shortly before noon, a tree limb took down power lines on Chestnut Street, according to an unconfirmed police dispatch. The wires were reported arcing electricity.

• Dispatch also reported a person stuck in an elevator in the Red Bank Corporate Center at 141 West Front Street.