Tropical Storm Isais brought down a tree and electrical wires onto a house on Mechanic Street in Red Bank Tuesday. No one was injured, police said.

The storm swept through the Greater Red Bank Green by mid-afternoon, leaving behind numerous power outages, lots of leafy debris – and bright sunshine.

Fallen trees forced the closure of a stretch of Sycamore Avenue in Shrewsbury, above, and Little Silver Point Road in Little Silver, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

JCP&L’s outage map showed a whopping 69 percent of its 291,000 Monmouth County customers affected by outages as of 5:15 p.m.

In Fair Haven, Chief Joe McGovern reported that as of 5:10 p.m., most of the borough was without electricity.

In addition, River Road was closed at Buena Vista Avenue because of a downed tree, one of about five large trees felled and impacting service in town, McGovern told redbankgreen.

In Red Bank, power lines on Chestnut Street and Newman Springs Road were knocked out by falling trees or damaged utility poles, police Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen.

On a quick tour of the Green in late afternoon, redbankgreen encountered the following:

• The traffic signal at Fair Haven Road and Harding Road knocked out of service.

• Stretches of Willow Drive, Little Silver Point Road and Branch Avenue in Little Silver closed to all but local traffic.

• The traffic signal at Sycamore Avenue and Broad Street (Route 35) in Shrewsbury out of service.

• Traffic on northbound Broad Street in Shrewsbury being detoured through the Grove shopping center around an unknown obstruction.

• A large branch broken off a tree and suspended by wires on Rosslyn Court in Little Silver.

• Nearly everywhere, property owners carrying broken tree limbs out to curbside.