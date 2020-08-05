An unidentified runner on River Road in Fair Haven soldiered through a downpour during Tropical Storm Isais Tuesday.

The storm left hundreds of customers on the Greater Red Bank Green without power, a condition that continued Wednesday morning. Utility provider JCP&L’s online outage map reported 52 percent of its 291,000 customers in Monmouth County still without electricity as of 6 a.m.

The weather outlook for Wednesday is sunny, with a high of about 87 degrees. Check out the extended forecast by the National Weather Service below.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.