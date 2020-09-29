LITTLE SILVER: RBR AIMS FOR THURSDAY

School officials are awaiting “further guidance” from the health commission, said Superintendent Lou Moore. (redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank Regional High hopes to reopen Thursday following a report that a student tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Lou Moore said in an announcement posted on the school’s website Tuesday afternoon.

At the same time, “eight RBR students participating in a club basketball tournament in Wall came in contact with a non-RBR student who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Moore said.

Late Monday, Moore reported that a ninth-grader had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. That prompted a closure of the school on Tuesday “as a precautionary measure,” Moore wrote.

He said switching to all-remote learning for the day would “give health officials time to evaluate the situation and provide us with further direction.”

In his update on the situation Tuesday, Moore wrote that contact tracing has been initiated by the Monmouth County Health Commission “to minimize the potential spread of the virus.”

In addition, practices for all athletic teams were canceled, and the building is being cleaned and disinfected Tuesday and Wednesday, he wrote.

“As had already been determined, students will be following an ‘A’ day schedule remotely on Wednesday,” Moore said. “We will wait for further guidance from the health commission, but as of now we anticipate opening for in-person instruction on Thursday.”

If you value the kind of news coverage redbankgreen delivers, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.