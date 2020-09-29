LITTLE SILVER: COVID PROMPTS RBR CLOSURE

Superintendent Lou Moore in March, 2019. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank Regional High will switch to all-remote instruction Tuesday following a student’s positive test for COVID-19, Superintendent Lou Moore said in an announcement Monday night.

“Earlier today, we received a report that a Red Bank Regional 9th grader tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend,” Moore wrote in a message on the school website.

“As a precautionary measure, RBR will be closed to in-person instruction in order to give health officials time to evaluate the situation and provide us with further direction.”

All students will be on the “B” schedule Tuesday, when Moore said he would update the school community “on next steps.”

On Friday, Moore reported that “the in-person portion of our day has been remarkably orderly and cooperative,” and cited other positive aspects of the return to instruction.

Earlier this month, the school delayed its planned fall restart by five over delays in obtaining walk-thru temperature scanners.

