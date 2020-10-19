The annual Red Bank Halloween Parade is on for Sunday, October 25, though COVID-19 will take a bite out of the festivities. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)



The parade will line up at 1:15 p.m. at Irving Place and Arthur Place.

Masks will be required, as will social distancing. Antique cars will be used to separate groups of participants as they march up Broad Street into the business district.

The parade turn at Wallace Street and will end in the East Side parking lots, but customary post-parade activities will not be held.

Here are some other Red Bank Halloween-related events:

• October 21, 22 and 28 at 6 p.m.: Halloween arts and crafts classes, featuring pumpkin decorating, scarecrow making and other Halloween crafts. Advance registration is requested, and each class costs $10.

• October 27, 6 p.m. Red Bank Public Library children’s librarian “Miss Sira” Williams, who oversees the Story Walk in Riverside Gardens Park, leads a “spooktacular” adventure and craft project for little ones in the park. It’s a free event, but advance registration is requested.