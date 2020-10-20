Neither here nor there, the weather outlook for the Greater Red Bank Green includes a lot of “partly” and “mostly,” according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday, for example, will be mostly cloudy, with light rain possible in the morning. Check out the extended forecast below. (Weather.gov image. Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday

A slight chance of rain before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.