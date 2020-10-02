The future looks bright for users of the wooden trailway through a swampy area of Little Silver off Prospect Avenue. It’s getting some badly needed TLC from the DPW, which is replacing deteriorated boards, a ccording to a post on the borough’s Facebook page Thursday.

The weather outlook for the Greater Red Bank Green is also bright, with lots of sunshine and temperatures peaking in the high 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

See the extended forecast below. (redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

A chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.