SHREWSBURY: WEDDING GOWNS IN SPOTLIGHT

The exhibit includes a 1908 wedding dress made of silk messaline satin “in a formal Gibson Girl style,” according to the catalog. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

The Shrewsbury Historical Society plans an unusual unveiling this weekend.

Or perhaps it’s more apt to call it a veiling, because the subject is wedding dresses across more than a century and a half of American life.

Wedding dresses from the Victorian era to contemporary stylings are on display. Below, the 1911 wedding dress worn by Edna Bennett, whose granddaughter, Judi Bunchner, restored the gowns for the exhibit. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Slated to run for two months, the exhibit features restored bridal fashions from the Victorian era into the 1980s.

Among them are dresses worn by local women, including one made and worn by former Shrewsbury mayor, the late Emilia (nee D’Achille) Siciliano, at her 1957 marriage to Samuel Siciliano.

Then working as the head designer for a New York fashion house that produced lingerie and nightwear, Siciliano’s creation drew inspiration from the one worn by Audrey Hepburn in the film ‘Funny Face,’ the exhibit catalog says.

The dresses, donated by residents or on loan to the Historical Society, showcases a progression of styles, according to promotional material for the event.

“You will find delicate hand-embroidered tulle, intricate patterns of hand-tatted lace; then machine-made netting and lace, and ready-to-wear gowns,” it says. “The gowns reflect influences from World War I, World War II, the Jazz Age, and beyond.”

Among them: the dress worn by longtime Shrewsbury historian Elinor “Babs” Riordan at her wedding to Patrick D’Aloia in Red Bank in May, 1949. Here’s the catalog description: