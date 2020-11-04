By JOHN T. WARD

The race for two seats on the Little Silver council remained too close to call early Wednesday.

As of 7:30 a.m., Stephanie Keenan, a Democrat with seven months of council experience, led all candidates with 1,193 votes, and first-term incumbent Republican Mike Holzapfel was only 10 votes behind.

But their running mates were still in the the running as Monmouth County election officials continued counting mail-in and in-person ballots.

Holzapfel’s running mate, former school board president Kevin Brennan, was only 15 votes behind him, and Keenan’s fellow Democrat, newcomer Joan Gotti, held 1,108 votes, according to the unofficial results posted on the county website.

“Like everyone else, I am patiently waiting on final vote tally,” Brennan told redbankgreen via text.

The county reported approximately 56 percent of “election night mail in ballots” had been counted. The tally “does not include mail in ballots cast on election day,” with late mail-in ballots, provisional votes and votes cast via devices reserved for disabled voters still to be added, the notice said.

