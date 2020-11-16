Gusty winds Sunday night largely spared the Greater Red Bank Green of power outages, according to Jersey Central Power & Light. And while it will remain a bit breezy through Monday night, no damaging winds are expected, a ccording to the National Weather Service.

Coming in behind the cold front: a string of sunny or partly sunny days and cooler temperatures. Check out the extended forecast below. (Weather.gov image. Click to enlarge.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.