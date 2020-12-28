RED BANK: BON JOVI SPOTLIGHTS PORTER

Jon Bon Jovi chatted with Pastor Terrence Porter of Red Bank’s Pilgrim Baptist Church for a ‘Season of Giving’ segment on the Christmas Eve edition of NBC’s Today Show last Thursday .

The rock star and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, collaborated with Porter to create the Hope & Comfort Warming Center for homeless men in 2018. The Middletown residents also run the JBJ Soul Kitchen on Monmouth Street, and were previously instrumental in the creation of the Parker Family Health Center, a free clinic located on Shrewsbury Avenue.

In the segment, however, Bon Jovi turns the spotlight on Porter, a former football player and coach whose ministry work has included developing affordable housing at Cedar Crossing and hosting social-justice dialogues between police and community members.

Watch the video here.