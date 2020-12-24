RED BANK: MOLLY PITCHER TAKING ‘HIATUS’

Red Bank’s Molly Pitcher Inn is going on winter hiatus until March, the hotel’s owners announced Wednesday.

The 106-room Riverside Avenue hotel, owned by the family-controlled J.P. Barry Hospitality, plans to temporarily suspend operations “as our team takes a winter hiatus” beginning Monday, December 28, according to an announcement on the hotel’s website and on social media.

The closure “includes dining, hotel accommodations, and events,” with a planned resumption in March, the posting said.

In the meantime, hotel staffers will contact clients with reservations and event bookings in January and February “to discuss next steps,” it said. They’ll be available to field inquiries the following day.

The hotel’s 56-room sibling, the Oyster Point Hotel, located just a block away on Bodman Place, will remain open during the interval, the announcement said.

No reason was given for the action. Company vice president Kevin Barry could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

A survey released by the American Hotel and Lodging Association in November indicated that 71 percent of the industry’s players “will only be able to last six more months at current projected revenue and occupancy levels absent any further relief” from the federal government, given current and projected travel demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

