VIRUS: HEALTH WORKERS TO GET FIRST SHOTS

Frontline healthcare workers at Riverview Medical Center received cheers from the police, first aid and fire personnel in April. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A nationwide rollout of America’s first COVID-19 vaccine is expected to begin Tuesday with inoculations of frontline healthcare workers.

Among them will be employees of Hackensack Meridian Health, the parent company of Red Bank’s Riverview Medical Center, according to chief executive Robert Garrett.

“I truly believe this is going to be the beginning of the end of this terrible pandemic,” Garrett said on CBS’s ‘Face the Nation‘ Sunday.

Red Bank’s COVID-19 cumulative case tally saw 15 added Sunday, for a total 842 since the start of the pandemic. (Monmouth County government data. Click to enlarge.)

The federal Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Friday night. Anticipating a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, University Hospital in Newark plans to inoculate the first healthcare workers in New Jersey Tuesday morning at an event attended by Governor Phil Murphy.

The state is anticipating delivery of 76,000 doses of the vaccine in the first round. And while its arrival is “good news,” Murphy told ABC’s “This Week” that with case numbers rising rapidly, “the next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear, so we’re begging with people to please, please, please don’t let your guard down, even when you’re in private settings.”

Garrett said Hackensack Meridian’s shots would first be given to doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists who interact directly with patients, as well as support staff, such as patient transporters.

“Based on the supply, we hopefully will be able to vaccinate all of them over the next three-to-four weeks,” he said.

Garrett said the 14-hospital network, the state’s largest, has had a dedicated team planning for the vaccine for months, acquiring ultra-cold freezers for storing the vaccine and working out a distribution plan for its hospitals.

He said the effort was being aided by volunteer physicians, retired nurses and medical and nursing students offering to help administer vaccinations.

Hackensack Meridian also owns the 180-bed former Chapin Hill longterm care facility on Chapin Avenue in Red Bank. Garrett said the CVS drugstore chain would begin vaccinating longterm care patients in those facilities next Monday, December 21.

The network had about 900 COVID-19 patients in its beds Sunday, compared to nearly 3,000 at the peak in April and a summer low of about 50, Garrett said.

Now, “we see our ICU capacity getting stretched,” he said.

“Our biggest challenge now is staffing,” Garrett said. “During the first surge, we were able to source staff from literally around the nation, but as you’ve been reporting, there’s a surge all over the country now, so it’s much harder to supplement our regular staff with additional staff.”

Over the weekend, the state health department reported 728 new COVID-19 positive cases in Monmouth County, including 25 in Red Bank. Four additional deaths were reported countywide, for a total 825 since the start of the pandemic in March.

• In their daily update Wednesday, Monmouth County officials reported these cumulative cases by town:

December 11 December 12 Aberdeen 680 694 Allenhurst 37 37 Allentown 40 43 Asbury Park 631 649 Atlantic Highlands 108 110 Avon-by-the-Sea 63 64 Belmar 163 167 Bradley Beach 145 146 Brielle 184 187 Colts Neck 358 360 Deal 149 150 Eatontown 679 689 Englishtown 95 98 Fair Haven 152 154 Farmingdale 46 48 Freehold Borough 764 774 Freehold Twp 1418 1448 Hazlet 751 773 Highlands 124 126 Holmdel 621 627 Howell 1905 1958 Interlaken 41 41 Keansburg 399 412 Keyport 243 247 Lake Como 56 56 Little Silver 168 171 Loch Arbour 11 11 Long Branch 1628 1678 Manalapan 1360 1377 Manasquan 153 160 Marlboro 1364 1381 Matawan 482 485 Middletown 2210 2257 Millstone 278 283 Monmouth Beach 87 88 Neptune City 184 185 Neptune Twp 1229 1247 Ocean 1145 1181 Oceanport 217 219 Red Bank 817 827 Roosevelt 18 19 Rumson 210 213 Sea Bright 56 58 Sea Girt 78 81 Shrewsbury 206 211 Shrewsbury Twp 41 42 Spring Lake 81 83 Spring Lake Hts 137 140 Tinton Falls 604 622 Union Beach 168 171 Upper Freehold 230 234 Wall 959 972 West Long Branch 548 557

