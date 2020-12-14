Will the Greater Red Bank Green be among the areas of New Jersey to get an expected snowstorm Wednesday night?

Eastern Monmouth County appears on the outer margin of a region the National Weather Service expects will get up to five inches of snow overnight into Thursday, mainly north and west of Interstate 95.

Meantime, the Greater Green will see little or no snow accumulation Monday, a generally rainy day when flakes are expected to mix in after 3 p.m. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS graphic. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Rain before 3pm, then rain and snow. High near 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night

A chance of snow before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.Wednesday

Snow before 2pm, then rain between 2pm and 3pm, then rain and snow after 3pm. High near 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Rain, snow, and sleet before 8pm, then rain and snow between 8pm and midnight, then snow after midnight. Low around 27. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday

A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.