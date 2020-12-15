VIRUS: ICU CASES RISING AS VACCINE DEBUTS

Intensive care bed usage in Monmouth County hospitals rose to 60 Monday, the highest level since May, while hospitalizations for COVID-19 declined to 418, from 446 a week earlier, the freeholders reported. (Monmouth County data. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

With an historic rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccine about to begin in New Jersey, “the light at the end of the tunnel is growing brighter,” Governor Phil Murphy said Monday.

At the same time, hospitals statewide and in Monmouth County are treating rising numbers of patients who need intensive care and ventilators because of the coronavirus, data show.

Statewide, both ICU admissions, above, and ventilator use, below, were at second-wave highs Sunday. (New Jersey Health Department graphics as of December 13. Click to enlarge.)

“We are also in for several hard months, I’d say, especially the next six to eight weeks,” Murphy said at a briefing on the pandemic Monday. “As vaccinations move forward, we are going to be facing stiff headwinds from the second wave” of infections.

As reported Monday, frontline healthcare employees of Hackensack Meridian Health, the parent company of Red Bank’s Riverview Medical Center, will begin receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Tuesday.

Statewide, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been rising rapidly since early October, according to New Jersey Health Department data.

Monmouth County freeholders, in a periodic report on local hospital utilization Monday, said Monday that 418 patients were hospitalized, 79 in intensive care and 60 on ventilators due to COVID-19.

They also reported one additional death, for a total of 846 county residents killed since the pandemic began in March.

County officials also reported these cumulative cases by town:

December 13 December 14
Aberdeen 700 711
Allenhurst 37 37
Allentown 42 43
Asbury Park 656 677
Atlantic Highlands 111 114
Avon-by-the-Sea 65 68
Belmar 170 175
Bradley Beach 146 150
Brielle 190 193
Colts Neck 365 372
Deal 150 150
Eatontown 697 704
Englishtown 98 99
Fair Haven 157 159
Farmingdale 48 49
Freehold Borough 785 793
Freehold Twp 1459 1474
Hazlet 776 779
Highlands 126 128
Holmdel 631 635
Howell 1972 2011
Interlaken 41 41
Keansburg 418 425
Keyport 251 254
Lake Como 57 59
Little Silver 172 178
Loch Arbour 11 11
Long Branch 1701 1733
Manalapan 1394 1409
Manasquan 160 161
Marlboro 1392 1404
Matawan 494 502
Middletown 2277 2307
Millstone 286 290
Monmouth Beach 88 92
Neptune City 187 192
Neptune Twp 1259 1290
Ocean 1197 1216
Oceanport 221 223
Red Bank 842 867
Roosevelt 19 19
Rumson 215 220
Sea Bright 58 59
Sea Girt 81 82
Shrewsbury 213 215
Shrewsbury Twp 42 42
Spring Lake 84 84
Spring Lake Hts 142 143
Tinton Falls 624 632
Union Beach 172 176
Upper Freehold 236 238
Wall 982 1002
West Long Branch 554 557

