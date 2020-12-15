VIRUS: ICU CASES RISING AS VACCINE DEBUTS

Intensive care bed usage in Monmouth County hospitals rose to 60 Monday, the highest level since May, while hospitalizations for COVID-19 declined to 418, from 446 a week earlier, the freeholders reported. (Monmouth County data. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

With an historic rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccine about to begin in New Jersey, “the light at the end of the tunnel is growing brighter,” Governor Phil Murphy said Monday.

At the same time, hospitals statewide and in Monmouth County are treating rising numbers of patients who need intensive care and ventilators because of the coronavirus, data show.

Statewide, both ICU admissions, above, and ventilator use, below, were at second-wave highs Sunday. (New Jersey Health Department graphics as of December 13. Click to enlarge.)

“We are also in for several hard months, I’d say, especially the next six to eight weeks,” Murphy said at a briefing on the pandemic Monday. “As vaccinations move forward, we are going to be facing stiff headwinds from the second wave” of infections.

As reported Monday, frontline healthcare employees of Hackensack Meridian Health, the parent company of Red Bank’s Riverview Medical Center, will begin receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Tuesday.

Statewide, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been rising rapidly since early October, according to New Jersey Health Department data.

Monmouth County freeholders, in a periodic report on local hospital utilization Monday, said Monday that 418 patients were hospitalized, 79 in intensive care and 60 on ventilators due to COVID-19.

They also reported one additional death, for a total of 846 county residents killed since the pandemic began in March.

County officials also reported these cumulative cases by town:

December 13 December 14 Aberdeen 700 711 Allenhurst 37 37 Allentown 42 43 Asbury Park 656 677 Atlantic Highlands 111 114 Avon-by-the-Sea 65 68 Belmar 170 175 Bradley Beach 146 150 Brielle 190 193 Colts Neck 365 372 Deal 150 150 Eatontown 697 704 Englishtown 98 99 Fair Haven 157 159 Farmingdale 48 49 Freehold Borough 785 793 Freehold Twp 1459 1474 Hazlet 776 779 Highlands 126 128 Holmdel 631 635 Howell 1972 2011 Interlaken 41 41 Keansburg 418 425 Keyport 251 254 Lake Como 57 59 Little Silver 172 178 Loch Arbour 11 11 Long Branch 1701 1733 Manalapan 1394 1409 Manasquan 160 161 Marlboro 1392 1404 Matawan 494 502 Middletown 2277 2307 Millstone 286 290 Monmouth Beach 88 92 Neptune City 187 192 Neptune Twp 1259 1290 Ocean 1197 1216 Oceanport 221 223 Red Bank 842 867 Roosevelt 19 19 Rumson 215 220 Sea Bright 58 59 Sea Girt 81 82 Shrewsbury 213 215 Shrewsbury Twp 42 42 Spring Lake 84 84 Spring Lake Hts 142 143 Tinton Falls 624 632 Union Beach 172 176 Upper Freehold 236 238 Wall 982 1002 West Long Branch 554 557

