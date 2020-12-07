VIRUS UPDATE: COVID-19 CASES ON THE RISE

Red Bank schools, including the middle school, continued on all-remote learning Monday after a planned return to a hybrid schedule was postponed. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Governor Phil Murphy warned of a delayed post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge Monday, while cautioning New Jersey residents against gathering over the coming holiday season.

Data show a continuing steep increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Monmouth County. (Monmouth County government data. Click to enlarge.)

Some new data from the resurgent pandemic:

• New case totals have continued to climb in Red Bank, where 68 positive cases have been recorded since December 1, according to date released Monday by the New Jersey Health Department. By contrast, 28 cases were detected in the first week of November.

• Statewide, nearly 15,000 new cases were detected between Friday and Monday, including a near-record 6,046 Sunday, the state reported on its pandemic dashboard.

The state’s 71 hospitals were treating 3,346 COVID-19 admitted patients as of late Sunday. That followed an increase of 31 over the weekend, while the total requiring ventilator assistance declined by a handful.

• Over that stretch, 1,056 Monmouth County residents tested positive, according to the state.

As of Monday, 827 county residents had died from COVID-19, an increase of six since Friday, with another 92 fatalities considered “probable” results of the virus.

• Red Bank schools had been scheduled to resume a hybrid instruction schedule Monday, after three weeks of all-remote. But Superintendent Jared Rumage announced a delay in that plan Friday.

“The month of November resulted in 269 new positive cases in Red Bank, and although we have avoided school-based infections, the high community spread poses an unpredictable threat to our school community,” he wrote in a message on the district website. “We are currently aware of nearly 50 students and staff who remain in quarantine due to a recent exposure to COVID-19, predominantly through household contacts. Additionally, we are aware of approximately a dozen students and staff that have tested positive since our transition to full-remote on November 13, 2020.”

As a result, the district will remain on full-remote at least through Friday, and while officials are “fully committed to maximizing our opportunity for in-person instruction,” Rumage wrote, “I must recommend that we all prepare for the possible extension of full-remote learning.”

He said he would have an update Thursday.

• “We are noticing that the mask and social distancing protocols imposed by executive orders (Federal, State and Local) are not being adhered to,” Fair Haven Mayor Ben Lucarelli wrote in a community message Friday. “Please follow regulations in place and wear a mask and be sure that you are socially distanced while patronizing businesses or venturing out of your home.”

Fair Haven has had 139 residents test positive since the start of the pandemic.

• In their daily update Monday, Monmouth County officials reported these cumulative cases town:

December 7 December 6 Aberdeen: 625 622 Allenhurst: 37 37 Allentown: 37 37 Asbury Park: 589 585 Atlantic Highlands: 103 102 Avon-by-the-Sea: 57 57 Belmar: 151 149 Bradley Beach: 138 137 Brielle: 170 169 Colts Neck: 342 337 Deal: 144 144 Eatontown: 625 619 Englishtown: 87 87 Fair Haven: 139 138 Farmingdale: 42 41 Freehold Borough: 722 712 Freehold Township: 1353 1344 Hazlet: 708 701 Highlands: 112 111 Holmdel: 586 578 Howell: 1763 1737 Interlaken: 37 37 Keansburg: 380 376 Keyport: 232 230 Lake Como: 57 57 Little Silver: 160 159 Loch Arbour: 10 10 Long Branch: 1,542 1525 Manalapan: 1,294 1283 Manasquan: 147 145 Marlboro: 1,285 1277 Matawan: 455 449 Middletown: 2,066 2,046 Millstone Township: 260 258 Monmouth Beach: 84 84 Neptune City: 174 172 Neptune Township: 1,169 1,160 Ocean: 1,075 1,069 Oceanport: 200 199 Red Bank: 759 753 Roosevelt: 18 18 Rumson: 193 189 Sea Bright: 55 55 Sea Girt: 71 69 Shrewsbury Borough: 187 187 Shrewsbury Township: 36 36 Spring Lake: 73 72 Spring Lake Heights: 131 130 Tinton Falls: 556 550 Union Beach: 158 155 Upper Freehold: 215 214 Wall: 896 892 West Long Branch: 535 534 TOTAL 23,076 22,837

If you value the kind of news coverage redbankgreen delivers, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.